No suspension of Internet during exams, Raj govt assures HC

Jodhpur, Nov 28 (PTI) The Rajasthan Government has assured the high court here that there will be no suspension of Internet in the state during conduct of any examination. An affidavit to this effect was submitted in the high court on Wednesday by the state government in reply to a notice issued by the court while hearing a public interest litigation. The petitioner, Dhirendra Singh had challenged the government decision to suspend Internet services this year, first in February during REET examination and on July 14 and 15 during Police Constable Recruitment Examination from 6.00 am to 5.00 pm, terming it "anti-people, unconstitutional and illegal".This decision had led the people of the state, specially professionals, and offices to huge trouble as they are dependent on Internet for discharge of their respective duties and professional obligations, said the plea. His counsel Nitin Goklani had argued in the court that such extreme steps are meant for public emergency and for ensuring public safety, but it was not the case during the examinations.The high court, while hearing the petition on July 25, had issued notices to the home department, state government and the divisional commissioner, who had issued the notification to suspend the Internet, asking from where the power to issue the notification tosuspend the Internetwas derived by the home department. It also asked if the Internet will be suspended for other exams. The high court disposed of the PIL after the state government submitted the affidavit that Internet will not be suspended during exams. PTI CORR RT