No talks with Pak unless it acts against terrorism: Meghwal

Abu Road (Raj), Sep 28 (PTI) Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Friday said there cannot be any talks with Pakistan unless it acts against terrorism.External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has also clarified this, that talks with the neighbouring country can be held only when it takes action against terrorists, he said.Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a global spiritual meet here, the MoS for parliamentary affairs said world peace is a requirement of the modern era."It is needed that you unite the world and I believe that India is going to take the lead in establishing world peace," he said. PTI SDA ANBANB
