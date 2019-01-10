No temporary bail to Thane man who had 'joined' ISIS

Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) A court in Mumbai Thursday denied temporary bail to Areeb Majeed, arrested in 2014 for allegedly joining the terror outfit ISIS in Syria. Majeed, resident of Kalyan in neighbouring Thane district, had sought bail to attend his brother's wedding next month. However, special judge for National Investigation Agency (NIA) cases S M Bhosale rejected the application. The NIA had opposed bail on the ground that Majeed is facing serious charges. It also said that he might tamper with evidence if released. Majeed and three others, all engineering students, travelled to Baghdad on May 23, 2014 as part of a group of pilgrims visiting religious shrines in Iraq. Upon returning to India, other pilgrims told police that Majeed, Fahad Shaikh, Aman Tandel and Shaheen Tanki had gone to Fallujah to join Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). Majeed was arrested on his return to Mumbai on November 28, 2014 from Turkey. PTI AVI KRK RCJ