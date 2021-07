Shimla, Mar 21 (PTI) The Khara Danda to Mcleod Ganj Road in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district will out of bounds for vehicular traffic for the next two days, officials said Wednesday. The traffic will be affected on March 22 and 23 due to repair works at Hume Pipe Pulia in Dharamshala, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Shiv Kumar Prashar said. PTI DJI PTI INDIND