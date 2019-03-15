No trouble in any state on alliances: Cong

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) The Congress on Friday said it was not facing any trouble in its alliance talks with other opposition parties in any state. "There is no trouble, absolutely clear we are facing no trouble in any state as far as our alliance negotiations are concerned. "The only thing in trouble is the country today and...our objective is to rid the country of the trouble called 'Narendra Modi'," Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said. He said this on a day when the CPI-M declared 25 of its candidates in West Bengal. The Congress is seeking to have a pre-poll tie-up in West Bengal with the CPI-M, but negotiations remained stuck over the number of seats each party would contest. West Bengal has 42 parliamentary constituencies. The Congress is also facing problems in Delhi, where a section of the party leadership wants to have a pre-poll alliance with the ruling AAP, but state unit chief Sheila Dikshit is against the tie-up. The Congress has already said there would be no tie-up in Delhi, but there is a rethink on the matter, it is learnt. The Congress has also been left out of the grand alliance in Uttar Pradesh, where regional players SP, BSP and RLD have joined hands. PTI SKC SMN