No untreated sewage should flow into Ganga, DM tells officials

Rishikesh, Jul 19 (PTI) Dehradun District Magistrate C Ravishankar on Friday here asked officials not to allow untreated sewage flow into the Ganga, terming the river the identity of the pilgrimage destination. Reviewing the progress on Namami Gange projects, Ravishankar asked officials to ensure that the Rs 129-crore sewage treatment plant and other related works in Rishikesh were completed by the November-end. "No untreated sewage can be released into the Ganga after November," he said. Around 26 million litres of sewer will be treated daily at the plant. He asked Rishikesh commissioner Chatar Singh Chauhan to identify the source of the polluting agents in the Ganga so that these could be eliminated.