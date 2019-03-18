No vandalism at Kashmiri students' accommodations: Students' body

Dehradun, Mar 18 (PTI) A Kashmiri organisation Monday refuted reports of accommodations of students from Jammu and Kashmir being vandalised in the city. Jammu and Kashmir Students Association spokesperson Nasir Khuehami termed such reports as baseless and concocted. In a statement issued here, the spokesperson said he had personally visited the spots which were reportedly vandalised but found nothing of the sort on ground. "There is no threat to the lives of Kashmiri students in Uttarakhand anymore. They have no reason to feel unsafe," Khuehami said. "The reports carried by a section of the media in Kashmir Valley in this regard are baseless and concocted. Well visited the spot, but we found no such incident had taken place," he said. Asking students to not pay heed to the rumours, he said they had no reason to feel unsafe and appealed to them to return to their institutions and resume their studies. Khuehami appealed to them not to issue provocative statements. PTI ALM SNESNE