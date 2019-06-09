No water supply in 849 unauthorised colonies: BJP

New Delhi, June 9 (PTI) The Delhi unit of the BJP Sunday accused the AAP government of having failed in supplying water to nearly 1,000 unauthorised colonies and making life difficult for their residents."No water is being supplied to 849 unauthorized colonies. And no water pipelines have been laid in 147 such colonies because no objection certificates (for the purpose) have not been issued to the Delhi Jal Board," said Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari.He alleged that the water being supplied to several colonies are simply not potable and people drinking it are falling sick. AAP's chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj, however, countered the BJP charges saying that when his party formed the government in 2015, only 926 unauthorised colonies were having water lines.In 15 years of its tenure, the Congress government had provided water lines to only 926 colonies, he said.He added that in just 4 years, the Kejriwal government, however, managed to increase the number of unauthorised colonies receiving water supply to 1,520. Besides this, all unauthorised colonies across Delhi are also getting roads, drain and sewage network for the first time in their existence, he added. "The total number of registered unauthorised colonies with the DJB is 1,725 out of which pipelines are laid in 1,520 colonies. The NOCs are awaited from the Forest Department for 101 colonies," he said Bhardwaj added that as no technical feasibility for laying down water lines existed for 37 colonies, localised solutions have been designed for them, while the work is in progress in 67 Colonies. PTI VIT RAXRAX