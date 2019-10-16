No work on ground, BJP has only spoken lies during five years: Dushyant Chautala

Chandigarh, Oct 16 (PTI) Launching a fierce attack on the BJP, Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday claimed that the ruling party has only spoken lies in the last five years without any concrete work on ground. He said the BJP is making personal attacks on political opponents as it knows that the party is losing ground in the upcoming polls. "The BJP may have given a slogan of '75 paar' (target to win more than 75 seats), but they know the ground reality is something else. The BJP has spoken lies during five years without any concrete work on ground," 31-year-old Dushyant said. "People have made up their minds to oust them and even the BJP knows it is losing Haryana,' he said. Asked that the BJP has made scrapping of Article 370 and issues surrounding nationalism major poll plank for the October 21 election, Dushyant said, "I don't think so that is an issue for a regional election, it could have been an issue had there been Lok Sabha polls." "Unemployment is the biggest issue. Youths constitute a sizeable chunk of the population in the state and they have been suffering the most, with unemployment rate at over 28 per cent. Crime is another major issue. We are facing one murder, three rapes and four dacoities every day," Dushyant told PTI. "So, the election is about state issues, jobs, deteriorating law and order, declining education level, health, education. People have understood that BJP is silent on all these issues, so they are waiting for the polls to give their reply, he said. He said farmers are in distress, "but they are not talking about this". Over two years ago, Dushyant drove a tractor to Parliament to highlight the concerns of farmers following an amendment to the Motor Vehicles Act that affected the existing status of tractor as an agricultural vehicle. "There are issues of water and power, overall economy is in bad shape while the state debt is mounting. There have been scams during the BJP tenure in Haryana like the mining scam, per kilometre scheme scam in the transport sector," he claimed. "But the BJP is an expert in doing false propaganda and tries to give impression as if it has given a transparent regime. The BJP has money and media power, but one thing which it doesn't have is the people are not on their side," he claimed. Dushyant also responded to the personal attack by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on him during the BJP leader's poll rallies. "This party 'Jhootee Jagda Party' will become Jamanat Jabad Party as its candidates will lose badly," Khattar said recently and targeting Dushyant, the chief minister referred to him as "Gappu", saying he was only doing big talk and speaking lies in these elections. Khattar also dubbed the JJP as "Ghar Ghar ki Party" which was formed by father (Ajay Chautala), son (Dushyant) and mother (Dushyant's mother Naina Chautala). "When a chief minister stoops to the lowest level, that shows he has sensed that he is going out of power. People have understood that what he has done for last five years is to only speak lies. The BJP has failed to deliver and this will reflect in the election results," Dushyant said. He predicted a triangular fight among the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and the JJP, with independents expected to perform well on a couple of seats. The JJP also got a shot in the arm on Wednesday when former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar announced his support to the JJP in the assembly elections. The JJP is getting good support from the public and our party has emerged as a viable alternative to both the BJP an the Congress, he said. Dushyant, a former MP from Hisar, is contesting the next week's elections from Uchana Kalan assembly segment, which is currently represented by BJP's Prem Lata, wife of former Union minister Birender Singh. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Dushyant became the youngest MP at the age of 26. For the great-grandson of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal, politics may be in his blood, but taking a plunge into active politics was not a priority until he had a fall out with his uncle and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) secretary general Abhay Chautala last year. The feud, which became Haryana's biggest political spectacle of 2018, saw Dushyant, his father Ajay Chautala and brother Digvijay Chautala being expelled from the party by his grandfather and INLD president Om Prakash Chautala. With his father serving a 10-year prison term in the 2013 teachers' recruitment scam, Dushyant launched the JJP in December 2018. The JJP finished second in the Jind bypolls held in January this year. It scored convincingly higher than its parent party INLD, which was pushed to the fifth spot. PTI SUN SNESNE