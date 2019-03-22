Noah Centineo in talks to play He-Man in 'Masters of the Universe' reboot

Los Angeles, Mar 22 (PTI) Actor Noah Centineo is in negotiations to play He-Man in Sony Pictures and Mattel Films' "Masters of the Universe" reboot.Adam and Aaron Nee are directing the film, reported Variety.The movie is based on Mattel's famous toy line that spawned a successful animated TV series (1983-85) as well as a 1987 film. The story revolves around the warrior He-Man, the only hope of a magical land called Eternia. Dolph Lundgren featured in the original movie as the title character, while Frank Langella played the villainous Skeleto. Escape Artists' Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch, as well as DeVon Franklin will be producing the project. PTI SHDSHD