Noah Centineo’s He-Man Pic Set for 2021 Release

Los Angeles, May 17 (PTI) Sony Pictures He-Man movie fronted by actor Noah Centineo will hit the theatres on March 5, 2021.Titled Masters of the Universe, the film is based on the popular He-Man toyline, which served as the basis for an animated TV series (1983-85) as well as a 1987 film.Aaron and Adam Nee are set to direct the Mattel Films production from a script rewritten by screenwriters Matt Holloway and Art Marcum.David S Goyer had previously written the script. The story revolves around He-Man aka Prince Adam, who uses his magical Power Sword to transform into a powerful warrior and battle the villainous Skeletor with the help of his allies Teela, Man-at-Arms, Orko and The Sorceress.