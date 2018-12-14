Noah Hawley to direct 'To Be Read Backwards'

Los Angeles, Dec 14 (PTI) Director Noah Hawley is set to direct the mind-bending feature "To Be Read Backwards" for Fox.The 51-year-old director is best known for creating anthology series "Fargo" and X-Men character based show "Legion".According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is an adaptation of a short story by Matthew Baker.The story follows a man who begins his life at his death and learns about himself as he, and the world, unravel in reverse, ultimately revealing humanity and mystery.The director will also produce the project through his 26 Keys banner with Leigh Kittay. Matt Reilly is overseeing for Fox.Hawley recently completed shooting for the astronaut drama, "Pale Blue Dot", starring Natalie Portman, Jon Hamm and Zazie Beetz. The film is expected to release next year. PTI RB RB BKBK