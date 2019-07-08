Nobel Peace laureate Kailash Satyarthi Facilitated with Lifetime Achievement Award

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following content is a press release. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi: The Wockhardt Group hosted Mr. Kailash Satyarthi and his wife Sumedha Kailash in Mumbai on Sunday evening and held a screening of his documentary, The Price of Free at the National Museum of Indian Cinema in collaboration with the Kailash Satyarthi Childrens Foundation. The event was attended by eminent personalities from the city. Mr. Satyarthi received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014, for his work on childrens rights both in India and internationally. Mr. Satyarthi, said Despite numerous attacks and vandalism we have never deterred from freeing every child, nor compromised with non-violence. This film ignites compassion, hope and courage; builds responsible consumerism; and calls for child-labour-free production and supply. It also inspires law makers and enforcement agencies for a sense of urgency for our children. The Price of Free, a documentary showcasing his life and work was made by Oscar-winning filmmaker Davis Guggenheim and had won the Grand Jury Award at the Sundance Film festival at Salt Lake City in 2018. The Price of Free also won the PeaceJam Award at the Monte Carlo Film Festival in 2019. It is available for viewing on YouTube. Dr. Habil Khorakiwala, Chairman and Founder, Wockhardt group, also felicitated Mr. Satyarthi with the Wockhardt Lifetime Achievement award, for his lifelong commitment to ending child slavery and to the upliftment of the rights of millions of children around the world. The Wockhardt group is very active and vocal on social issues. Dr. Habil Khorakiwala said, Mr. Satyarthis whole life an inspiration to all of us and we are proud to present him with this award. Wockhardt is committed to working for social development across all spheres. Wockhardt Foundation is spearheaded by his son Dr. Huzaifa Khorakiwala, known popularly as Dr. Huz. Dr. Huz said, We are proud to host Mr. and Mrs. Satyarthi and give him this award. He is an inspiration to us all and we hope to work even harder for the underprivileged, as we do in the field of healthcare, education, skilling and the environment. About Wockhardt Limited: Wockhardt Limited is an Indian pharmaceutical and biotechnology company with its head office in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Founded by Dr. Habil Khorakiwala in the 1960s, Wockhardt has a presence in the fields of Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and Super Speciality Hospitals. The company has full-fledged operations in India, USA, UK, Ireland and France, and a marketing presence in emerging markets like Russia, Brazil, Mexico, Vietnam, Philippines, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania, Uganda, Nepal, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Lebanon and Kuwait. The companys super specialty hospitals offer treatment and care facilities in cardiology, neurosurgery, orthopedics, critical care, oncology, nephrology, urology, among others. http://wockhardt.com/. About Wockhardt Foundation Wockhardt Foundation is a national, not-for-profit organization engaged in social service and human welfare activities. Its 19 programmes have made perceptible change in its areas of operations to the lives of the underprivileged. Mobile 1000, its flagship programme, operates 200 Mobile 1000 Vans operating in 22 states across rural India. Its other programmes like Little Hearts, Pronto Toilet, Pronto Bio-Toilet, E-Learning, Khel Khel Mein, Wockhardt Skills Development Institute, SHUDHU water purification tablets and Adarsh Gram Yojana have made significant impact and it continues to expand its social coverage in areas where the need is the most. http://wockhardtfoundation.org/. About KSCF: Kailash Satyarthi Childrens Foundation (KSCF), founded by Nobel Peace Laureate Mr. Kailash Satyarthi. KSCF envisions a world where all children are free, safe, healthy, in school, and have the opportunity to realize her/his potential. Our mission is to end slavery and child labour and ultimately end violence against children. To make our vision of a child friendly world a reality, we are scaling Mr. Satyarthis almost four decades of work at both the grassroots and global policy level. His lessons learned guide the foundations work to engage children and youth as part of the solution, build greater collaboration between governments, business and communities, ensure effective national and international laws, scale know-how and successful practice and create partnerships with key stakeholders. http:atyarthi.org.in/ PWRPWR