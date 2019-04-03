Nobody can dilute AFSPA, BJP will be rock solid in support of forces: Amit Shah

Udhampur (J&K), Apr 3 (PTI) BJP chief Amit Shah Wednesday lambasted the Congress over its stand on the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, saying nobody can dilute the AFSPA as the BJP will be standing like a rock in support of security forces.Addressing a rally in Udhampur, Shah said, "The Congress and its leaders should feel ashamed of what they have announced in their manifesto -- to dilute AFSPA and withdraw sedition clause." "Nobody can dilute AFSPA as the BJP will be standing like a rock behind security forces who are protecting our borders," Shah told the rally, organised in support of BJP leader Jitendra Singh. He also warned Pakistan, saying if a single bullet comes from there "we will fire shells from here"."BJP will not allow anybody to snatch Jammu & Kashmir from India," Shah said. In its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls released Tuesday, the Congress promised that if voted to power it will review the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in Jammu and Kashmir. It also proposed to omit Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code that defines the offence of 'sedition', saying it has been "misused" and become "redundant because of subsequent laws". PTI AB TIRTIR