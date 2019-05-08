Nobody has courage to make movie on Prophet Mohammed: Giriraj Singh

(Eds: Adding details, includes correction in para 4 & 5 ) New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Hours after a Bihar court granted him bail in a poll code violation case for making controversial remarks against the Muslim community, Union minister Giriraj Singh Tuesday made another provocative statement. In an apparent reference to the controversial Malayalam movie, the minister said anybody can make a film like "Sexy Durga" but nobody has the courage to make one on Prophet Mohammed or Fatima. Giriraj Singh was addressing a public meeting in support of BJP's South Delhi candidate Ramesh Bidhuri. At the rally, Bidhuri also used a Hindi slur against Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and accused him of stalling the prosecution of former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader Kanhaiya Kumar in a sedition case. Giriraj Singh, who is the BJP candidate against Kanhaiya Kumar for Bihar's Begusarai seat, charged that Kejriwal is part of the "tukde tukde gang". Earlier in the day, the minister surrendered before the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Begusarai and was granted bail in the poll violation case. The Election Commission had issued a show cause notice to Giriraj Singh over his anti-Muslim remarks at an election rally. "I didn't say any such thing in Begusarai, still a case was registered against me. I just said that the slogan Vande Mataram made India independent. I said the country will show the door to any person who can't chant Vande Mataram, he said at the meeting in Delhi. "The Hindus were abused in Begusarai. Some people said Hindus eat beef and drink liquor at night. I informed the Election Commission, but it too didn't take action," the minister said. "Abusing Hindus has become a habit for some people," he said. Referring to the movie that was later released as S Durga, he said if he would send to hell anyone who referred to his mother or sister in such terms. The Union minister also mentioned the burqa ban in Sri Lanka after the recent terror attacks there. Giriraj Singh claimed that the United Nations declared Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist because "people in India gave power to Modi". The minister said he "feared" that the "tukde-tukde gang" might ask the United Nations to furnish evidence to prove it declared Masood as a global terrorist. Attacking Mamata Banerjee, he said the West Bengal chief minister "gets angry and slaps people who say 'Jai Shri Ram'. Let's see who will slap us". A video has surfaced on social media, where Banerjee can be purportedly seen stopping her car at a place in West Midnapore district when people chanted "Jai Shri Ram" slogan as her convoy was passing the area. The people fled the spot as soon as she got out of her car. PTI GVS CORR AR RBT ASHHMB