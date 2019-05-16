Noida: 2,703 challans issued daily for road traffic violation since May 1

Noida (UP), May 16 (PTI) An average 659 people were penalised every day by Noida Traffic Police for riding two wheelers without helmet and 781 for driving without a seat belt between May 1 and 15, according to an official data released Thursday.A total of 40,551 vehicles average 2,703 daily -- were challaned during the 15 days for violation of road traffic rules, the data by Traffic Police revealed.As many as 9,887 people have been penalised for riding two wheelers without helmet and 11,727 for driving without seat belt during the fortnight, it stated."Owners of 3,205 vehicles made the due payments offline, leading to recovery of Rs 14.53 lakh, while owners of 6,416 vehicles opted for online modes for clearing dues, Rs 24.42 lakh, according to the data."Overall Rs 38.96 lakh were recovered from owners of 9,621 erring vehicles in penalty," it added. The challans were part of Noida Traffic Police's sustained effort to check violation of road traffic rules and thereby ensuring safety on roads, an official said.The district administration had said on Tuesday that riders of two-wheelers will not be allowed fuel at filling stations in Noida and Greater Noida if found without helmet.It had also warned cancellation of driving license of offenders and arrest of those flouting the norms and misbehaving with the staff at filling stations. PTI KIS DPBDPB