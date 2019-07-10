Noida: 36 auto-rickshaws seized for plying illegally, violating traffic norms

Noida (UP), Jul 10 (PTI) Thirty-six auto-rickshaws were impounded on Wednesday for plying illegally and causing traffic problems and pollution in the city, officials said. The action was taken by the Road Transport Department, police and the Pollution Control Department of Gautam Buddh Nagar, they said. "Half of them were registered in other districts but playing illegally in the district, while the owners of the remaining did not cooperate with the inspection teams during the checking. Overall 36 auto-rickshaws and three-wheelers were impounded," Additional Road Transport Officer (Enforcement) Himesh Tiwari said. "There have been complaints about this menace with the illegally plying vehicles causing traffic situation and pollution also," he said. Tiwari said the inspection was carried out near Model Town where cranes were brought in to pick up these illegal commercial vehicles, which were then taken to the dumping yard in Sector 62. PTI KIS SNESNE