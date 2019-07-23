Noida: 83 gardeners lose a day's pay for being absent from work

Noida (UP), Jul 23 (PTI) The Noida Authority on Tuesday ordered deduction of a day's pay from salaries of 83 Horticulture Department staffers who were found absent during a surprise inspection, officials said. The inspection was carried out on directions from Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari to check presence of staffers entrusted with the responsibility of maintaining gardens and parks in the city, the officials said. "Altogether 583 contractual staffers are engaged for this work and during inspection 83 of them were not found at their workplace. The CEO has ordered dedication of a day's pay of these staffers and warned strict action in future, including termination of work contract," a senior official said. She also directed senior officials of the Horticulture Department and other staffers to ensure presence in the field during work hours. "Any lackadaisical approach towards work won't be tolerated and invite strict action," she told them, according to the official. Maheshwari, who recently assumed charge as the Noida Authority CEO, had on Monday ordered deduction of a day's pay from salaries of 146 sanitation workers who were found missing from work during a similar inspection. Of the 1,645 contractual sanitation workers engaged by the authority, 146 had not turned up for work after which the CEO had taken the action, the official said. PTI KIS SMN