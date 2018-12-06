Noida admin invokes NSA against another accused involved in BJP worker's killing

Noida (UP), Dec 5 (PTI) The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration Wednesday announced invoking the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against another notorious criminal involved in the sensational killing of a local BJP worker in November last year.Two days ago, the district administration had booked the key conspirator in the case, Arun Yadav, under the NSA.Accused Anil Bhati, 26, who is currently in Kaushambi jail, has been deemed as a threat to security and public order, District Magistrate Brajesh Naraian Singh told reporters in presence ofSenior Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma Wednesday.Bhati, who is from Ghaghola village in Greater Noida, has been residing in Patparganj, Delhi, until he was arrested, he said.Local BJP worker Shiv Kumar along with his driver and personal security guard were killed in a shootout in Greater Noida on November 15, 2017. The job was contracted to the Sundar Bhati gang after the conspiracy was hatched by Yadav, the DM said."Bhati, the nephew of gangster Sundar Bhati, played a key role in the killing of Shiv Kumar by providing his shooters for the task," Singh told reporters.A case was registered at the Bisrakh police station against Bhati under Indian Penal Code sections 147, 148, 149, 302, 34, 120B, among others."If Anil Bhati is not detained under section 3(2) of the National Security Act, then it is likely that he would again indulge in such activities and may pose threat to public order. In light of all this, he has been booked under the NSA," Singh said.So far, the stringent NSA has been invoked against five people by the district administration, he added.According to the law, certain provisions of the National Security Act prohibit bail to any person with a view to prevent them from causing any activity prejucial to the security of the state or public order, among others. PTI KIS RCJ