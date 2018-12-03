Noida admin invokes NSA against notorious criminal

Noida (UP), Dec 3 (PTI) The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration Monday invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against a notorious criminal involved in a sensational killing in November last year, officials said.Accused Arun Yadav, 30, who is currently in jail, has been deemed as a threat to security and public order, District Magistrate Brajesh Naraian Singh told reporters in presence of Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma. Yadav, a property dealer from Behlolpur village in the district, was held along with his two henchmen in December for planning the killing of a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Shiv Kumar and his two aides in Greater Noida. He had contracted the killing to the Sunder Bhati gang, the officials said, adding that Yadav was held under Indian Penal Code sections 147, 148, 149, 302, 34, 120B, among others. "If Arun Yadav is not detained under section 3(2) of the National Security Act, then it is likely that he would again indulge in such activities and may pose threat to public order. In light of all this, he has been booked under the NSA," Singh said. So far, the stringent NSA has been invoked against four people, including Yadav, by the district administration, he added. According to the law, certain provisions of the National Security Act prohibit bail to any person with a view to prevent them from causing any harm to the security of the state or public order, among others. The administration on Monday also announced attachment of 19 properties of eight gangsters under the Uttar PradeshGangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986. "This is for the first time that so many properties linked to anti-social elements have been attached in bulk. Such action will continue in future also," the district magistrate told PTI.PTI KIS RHL