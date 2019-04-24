Noida admin seals developer's office over pending Rs 1.16 cr dues

Noida (UP), Apr 24 (PTI) The office of a private developer was sealed on Wednesday over pending government dues worth Rs 1.16 crore by Gautam Buddh Nagar administration, officials said.A recovery certificate was issued against Orris Infrastructure Private Limited over the pending dues following which the action was taken, the officials said.Revenue Official Rakesh Jayant said, "Rs 1.16 crore in dues were pending on the developer and notices for which had been issued. The group's office sealed today in pursuance of the RC."He warned similar action against offenders and appealed to those owning revenue to the state to remit it at the earliest.Meanwhile, the district administration recovered Rs 71.45 lakh from PME Power Solution India private limited, whose property (a car) was attached by it after the group failed to clear its pending dues."A car of the group that was attached by the administration has been released after the group remitted the due amount," Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Sadar, Prasoon Dwivedi said. PTI KIS KJKJ