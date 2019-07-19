Noida Authority releases helpline to tackle waterlogging woes

Noida (UP), Jul 19 (PTI) Residents of the city can report waterlogging issues to the Noida Authority on a dedicated phone number and get the problem resolved easily, officials said. Complaints can be made at the phone number 0120-2423795, which has been made operational since July 16 and will be in use till August 29, they said. "There are frequent complaints of waterlogging from various parts of the city during rainy season. This dedicated helpline at the control centre of the water works department will be operational 24 hours a day during this period," a Noida Authority official said. The officials deployed at the control centre will note down the complainant's name, address and contact numbers, besides details of the problem. "The records of complaint and action taken on the complaint will be reviewed the next day by deputy general manager (water)," official said. Residents have lauded the efforts of the Noida Authority to redress waterlogging problems via the helpline, but also stressed the need for having "permanent solutions" to this issue. "Last year also they had come up with a helpline. It is partly effective, because people call them when faced with problems. Officials come, clear the problem and leave. This process repeats," said Amit Gupta. He said footpaths have been designed in such a way in some areas, like sectors 58, 58, that they have pipes to drain out water. These pipes get buried under dust and dirt on roads and hence choke, Gupta said. "The need is to restructure footpaths with proper cuts to ensure passage of water collected during rains to the drain and ensuring cleanliness of those drains. Such footpaths have come up in Sector 75 and 76 and this model can be replicated elsewhere too," he said. PTI KIS INDIND