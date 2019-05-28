Noida Authority to distribute 'cow dung planters' on Environment Day

Noida, May 28 (PTI) Distribution of eco-friendly cow dung planters and formation of a human chain are some of the big plans of the Noida Authority as it gears up for a major awareness drive on the World Environment Day on June 5, officials said Tuesday.The authority has planned an event on June 5 at the Sector 137 metro station from 9 am and has appealed to the people to gather and form a human chain and take pledge to do their bit for environment, the officials said."Improving environment of Noida is the biggest challenge for us and our topmost priority. This year we are going to create large scale plantation and conduct awareness drive among the citizens of Noida. Citizens of Noida will be forming a human chain starting from the pillar of Sector 137 Metro station to show solidarity on World Environment Day on 5th June," the Noida Authority Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Alok Tandon said.He said they will also distribute eco-friendly cow dung planters to the citizens.Noida has numerous gaushalas (cow shelters) but does not have any effective way of treating surplus cow dung which is left decomposing in the open producing numerous greenhouse gases."The Noida Authority has come up with an innovative idea to make nursery pots from cow dung. These will achieve the dual purpose, not only to treating and recycling cow dung but also help to reduce plastic packaging from the nursery of Noida Authority," he said.Tandon said the venue has been specially chosen to highlight the wetland being restored and developed by the Noida Authority on the Sector 137 Metro Road."Wetlands are not only vital for recharging ground water but also vital for the restoring the vital ecological balance of the region. The wetland will be restored before the monsoons to achieve maximum benefit and is expected to attract wetland flora and fauna, Tandon said.Additionally, he said, the Sector 91 area is being developed as "future Lungs of Noida" that boasts of 32 acres of green belt, 75 acres of a major biodiversity park, 25 acres of a medicinal park and 12 acres of natural wetland."The Noida Authority will be celebrating it (June 5 event) as a public function open for all citizens of Noida and appeals to everyone to come to mark solidarity with World environment day and pledge to preserve the environment of Noida and make it the most eco-friendly city of the region, he said. PTI KIS TIRTIR