Noida Authority's 2,500 sq metre land worth Rs30 cr cleared of encroaching

Noida (UP), Dec 6 (PTI) Around 2,500 sq metre land estimated worth Rs 30 crore belonging to the Noida Authority was cleared of the encroachment on Thursday, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said.The land had been encroached by locals for some time and was cleared by the police as personnel of Police Armed Constabulary (PAC) were also brought in, it said.Police Circle Officer, Greater Noida 1, Nishank Sharma, Subdivisional Magistrate, Sadar, Rajpal Singh and Noida Authority's officer on special duty Rajesh Kumar Singh were present at the site of operation in Jhatta village."2,500 sq metre land that had been encroached was cleared with the use of JCB machines. The land in Jhatta village belonged to Noida Development Authority and is worth Rs 30 crore," the district administration said. PTI KIS KJ