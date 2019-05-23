Noida: BJP's Mahesh Sharma leading

Noida (UP), May 23 (PTI) Union Minister and BJP leader Mahesh Sharma is leading from Gautam Buddh Nagar seat by a margin of 6,090 votes after second round of counting for the Lok Sabha polls, according to the district election office. Sharma has polled 9,672 votes, while BSP's Satveer Nagar, whose candidature was backed by Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal also, was running second with 3,582 votes and Congress' Arvind Kumar Singh followed with 662 votes after second round, it said. Total 14,258 votes were counted by the end of second round of voting around 9.30 am, the office said, as the counting continued at Phool Mandi in Noida. PTI KIS CK