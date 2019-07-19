Noida CEO orders quick completion of parking projects

Noida (UP), Jul 19 (PTI) Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari on Friday asked the officials to expedite parking projects in the city to tackle traffic woes. During a review meeting of the Civil and the Electrical department, Maheshwari expressed unhappiness over the lack of cooperation in the department which had resulted in delay of projects, officials said. "The multi-level car parking facilities in sectors 5 and 38A (Botanical Garden) should be ready by August 31, while the ones in sectors 1, 3, and 16A should be completed by November 30," Maheshwari told the officials. Any delay in the completion of parking projects would result in severe action against officials concerned and contractors, she warned. She said 10,000 conventional bulbs on street lights in the city should be replaced with LED bulbs by August 10 and the already installed 60,000 LED bulbs should be maintained properly. "All street light poles in the city should also bear LED tricolor stripes," Maheshwari told the officials. During the meeting, she announced July 30 as the last date for Tata Power Limited, which operated call centres for the Noida Authority, to launch its mobile application. "Once the application is launched, citizens won't have to reach out to various call centres to get their problems resolved," she said. The CEO was unimpressed with the "slow pace" of work at the upcoming building of the district hospital in Sector 39. She directed for the presence of the officials of UP Rajkiya Nirman Nigam, responsible for the work at the hospital, to be present during the next review meeting. "A fine should be imposed on the officials involved in the hospital work for the delay in the project," she said. PTI KIS INDIND