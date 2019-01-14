Noida: Child killed, 3 injured as portion of house collapses

Noida (UP), Jan 14 (PTI) A 10-year-old child died and three others were injured when the porch of a three-storey building under renovation collapsed here Monday, officials said.The incident occurred at around 4 pm when the portion of the house in sector 31 of Nithari village fell down on the victims apparently due to the impact of the demolition work going on inside, they said said.The four were hit by the debris, officials said, adding that Luv (10), who hailed from Darjeeling, succumbed to his injuries while Sonali Yadav (18), Barkha Sharma (17), and Shakeel (12) were hospitalised. "A child died and three people, including two minors, were injured in the incident," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vaibhav Krishna said, adding that the injured were hospitalised.He further said that the incident would be investigated thoroughly.The Noida Authority said that the "old house" was being refurbished and blamed its owner Vijender Awana of being "careless"."The owner (Awana) had got the walls and the ceiling of the house torn down first but due to carelessness, the porch on the front side was left hanging which collapsed today," Authority's Officer on Special Duty Rajesh Kumar Singh said."Four people including three minors were on the street when the porch collapsed on them," he said. PTI KIS RHL