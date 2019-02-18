Noida cop killed in road accident

Noida (UP), Feb 18 (PTI) A police sub-inspector died from injuries after an unidentified vehicle allegedly rammed into his car in Greater Noida, officials said Monday. The incident took place late on Sunday night in which the 50-year-old SI, Hariraj Singh, suffered grievous injuries and died, police said. Singh, in-charge of the Atta Police Post under Sector 20 police station in Noida, was on his way from Gautam Buddh Nagar to Ghaziabad, they said. "An unidentified vehicle allegedly rammed into Singh's personal vehicle on the Chaar Moorti to Tigri road," a police spokesperson said. "Singh's vehicle was badly damaged and he was critically injured. He was taken to the Vrindavan hospital for treatment where he succumbed to the injuries," the spokesperson said. A case has been registered at the Bisrakh police station under Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence) and related offences, the police said. No arrest could be made or the erring vehicle identified till late in the afternoon, according to a police official. The last rites of the sub-inspector were held at the martyrs memorial in the Gautam Buddh Nagar police lines. Police officials including Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna paid tributes to Singh. PTI KIS CK