Noida, Gr Noida get 10.67 lakh new plants in a day

Noida (UP), Aug 9 (PTI) Over 10,67,000 saplings were planted across Noida and Greater Noida on Friday as Gautam Buddh Nagar participated in an afforestation campaign carried out across Uttar Pradesh, officials said.In doing so, Gautam Buddh Nagar bettered its own target of planting 7,40,931 saplings, the officials said.Last year, the district had registered around six lakh new plants during the campaign."Initially our target was to plant 7,40,931 saplings, but we ended up planting 10,67,000 saplings today, over three lakh more than what was proposed," District Magistrate Brajesh Narain Singh said.UP Excise Minister Jai Pratap Singh and BJP leader Mahesh Sharma also participated in the drive, even as thousands of citizens, across age groups, and government officials chipped in for the massive campaign.The district magistrate also exhorted the public to not only plant the saplings but resolve to take care of it and monitor its growth."Noida and Greater Noida are adjoining Delhi and sensitive from the point of view of pollution. In such backdrop, afforestation at this scale will certainly help us cut down pollution and tackle emerging environmental issues," Singh said.Divisional Forest Officer P K Shrivastava said the drive was carried out at 1,421 sites in the district."State government departments and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) among others largely contributed in the plantation drive. The main event was held at the Surajpur wetland, where Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh and Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar also participated," the DFO said.The UP government had earlier announced planting of 22 crore saplings on Friday, marking the 77th anniversary of the Quit India Movement.Chief minister Yogi Adityanath launched the afforestation drive by planting 'Harishankari' at Jaitikheda in Allahabad in the morning.Later in the evening, he announced that 25 crore saplings would be planted in the Van Mahotsav next year.