Noida: Lift-and-loot gang busted, 8 held

Noida (UP), Mar 14 (PTI) With the arrest of eight men, the Noida Police Thursday claimed to have busted a gang that would offer lift to people and then rob them of their valuables in Delhi-NCR.Four illegal firearms with ammunition and some stolen jewellery were recovered from the accused, who were arrested from Sector 40. The gang was involved in over two dozen cases in Noida and Delhi, a senior police official said."They would offer rides to people and then rob them of their valuables like jewellery, cash or other items," Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna said."Sometimes they would intimidate the victims into withdrawing money using their debit or credit cards and take that money. They would later dump the victims on the road," he said.The accused were identified as Ravi Kumar, Shiv Kumar, Manoj, Manish, Pushpendra, Javed, Kamal and Bhooley Ram, the SSP said.Krishna said the gang has admitted to its involvement in at least 30 such episodes and police have so far traced half of them, while the rest are being worked out.Two hatchback cars, which were used by the gang members, have also been impounded, the police said.The accused have been charged with robbery and related offences under the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act, they said.