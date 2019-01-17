Noida man arrested for stalking woman on Facebook, Instagram

Noida (UP), Jan 17 (PTI) The Noida Police arrested a 24-year-old man on Thursday for allegedly stalking a woman on social media platforms, officials said. A complaint was filed against Rajat Shrivastava at the Sector 20 police station on Wednesday, in which the woman's brother also claimed that the accuse would often chase her with a motive to harass her, the officials said. The accused, who works in the accounts section of a private company here, was known to the woman for several years. However, the woman, a resident of Sector 15, had severed ties with him a few years ago over personal issues and asked him not to approach her anymore, they said. "Rajat was stalking the woman on social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. He had threatened to post some of their pictures on social media without her approval," Station House Officer Manoj Kumar Pant said, citing the FIR. Working on the complaint, a team was constituted to track down the accused and searches were conducted. Rajat, a resident of Sector 71, was arrested Thursday from near the Sab Mall in Sector 27, Pant said. He has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 354D (stalking in person and on internet), 504 (insult to provoke of breach of peace), 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication), the police said. He has also been booked under Section 66 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 which deals with computer-related offences, the police said. Pant said the mobile phone and SIM card used by the accused in the crime have been seized and he would be produced in a local court later in the day. PTI KIS SMNSMN