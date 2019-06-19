Noida: Man held with bullets at Aqua Line metro station

Noida (UP), Jun 19 (PTI) A man was arrested at a metro station of the Aqua Line here on Wednesday after he was allegedly found carrying two bullets, officials of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation said.The man, identified as Mohammed Shakir, a resident of Loni in Ghaziabad, was arrested at NSEZ metro station, they said."When his bag went inside the scanning machine, the bullets were identified and he was held by the security officials on duty. When asked for an explanation, the man had no clear answer," a senior NMRC official said.Provincial Armed Constabulary personnel, responsible for security of the Aqua Line, later handed him over to the local police and a case was registered against him at the Phase 2 police station, he said.Carrying firearms and ammunition is prohibited on the Aqua Line, the officials said.The Aqua Line, which runs between Noida and Greater Noida, began operations on January 26 this year. PTI KIS DIVDIV