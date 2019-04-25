Noida man who fled with minor to marry her held in Daman & Diu

Noida, Apr 25 (PTI) A 24-year-old man, charged with kidnapping a girl from here and taking her to Daman and Diu with a promise of marrying her, has been arrested, police said Thursday. The accused, Manoj Kumar Singh, and the girl are from Hoshiarpur village in Noida and had gone missing on April 9 after which a complaint was lodged at the Sector 49 police station by her family, a police official said. "When probe was taken up, we found that the accused has taken the girl to Daman and Diu. We tracked him down there and arrested him yesterday. Both were brought here on Thursday," Station House Officer (SHO) Ajay Aggarwal said. He said the girl had consented to go along with the accused, but since she is a minor her consent is not enough in a case like this. Aggarwal said that Singh has worked in private companies as a driver and had been to the western state earlier also. "Now also he moved there with the girl and had taken up a job of driver in some private company," he added. The accused has been charged with kidnapping and kidnapping with an intent to compel a woman for marriage under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, the SHO said, adding that he was produced in a court Thursday which has sent him to jail. The girl was undergoing medical checkups, being looked after by a child care centre as of now, he added. PTI KIS SNESNE