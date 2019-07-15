Noida: One held, construction machine seized for flouting NGT norms

Noida (UP), Jul 15 (PTI) An illegal concrete mixing plant at a construction site here was impounded and one person arrested on Monday for allegedly violating guidelines of the National Green Tribunal for checking pollution, officials said.The ready-mix concrete (RMC) plant was found operating near the Sector 76 metro station during a joint visit by the officials of the district administration, the police and the Pollution Control Board, they said."One JCB machine and a tractor-trolley were also impounded from the construction site. The project supervisor found on the spot was also arrested. Dust was being produced at the work site and the construction material was not adequately covered, in violation of the NGT guidelines," an administration spokesperson said.District Magistrate B N Singh has called for strict implementation of the NGT guidelines and warned action against those flouting pollution norms, he said. PTI KIS CK