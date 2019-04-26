Noida police launch initiative to review dragging cases

Noida (UP), Apr 26 (PTI) In a new initiative to expedite the resolution of cases dragging for long, Noida police started a dedicated programme Friday to review sensitive matters once a week in the presence of the complainant and the investigating officials.The "Vaadi Diwas" (or the plaintiff's day) will be organised every week in urban police stations on Wednesdays and in rural areas on Fridays, said Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna.He said cases of murder, loot (including snatching, cash or jewellery loot, auto lifting) and theft of more than Rs 5 lakh will be heard on priority basis.Cases of crime against women in which probe is underway for more than three months will also be reviewed during "Vaadi Diwas", the SSP, who has mooted the concept at the district level, told reporters."Cases of attempted murder, culpable homicide, abetment of suicide, and those of fraud which are pending for more than 90 days will be assessed during these meetings," he said."The complainants and the investigating officials will be face-to-face during the review of cases at a police station concerned. All other officials involved in any case will also be present during the review of matter," he added.The "Vaadi Diwas" would be run separately from the "Samadhaan Diwas" (Solution Day), which is a state-implemented initiative for resolution of police and legal cases in every district, a police spokesperson said."If due to some reasons, like government holiday, the Vaadi Diwas cannot be held on Wednesday in city areas and Friday in rural areas, it would be held the next day," the official said.Gautam Buddh Nagar is divided into 21 police station areas besides one dedicated women police station.Eight police stations in Sector 20, 24, 39, 49, 58, Phase 2, Phase 3 and Expressway fall under the city area. Eleven police stations in Surajpur, Kasna, Knowledge Park, Greater Noida, Ecotech 1, Ecotech 3, Bisrakh, Badalpur, Dadri, Jarcha, Dankaur, Rabupura and Jewar fall under the rural area. PTI KIS ABHABH