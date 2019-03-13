Noida: 'Raahgiri' to educate citizens about their voting rights

Noida, Mar 13 (PTI) After three consecutive evening schedules, Noida's 'Raahgiri' will be held on Sunday morning with organisers planning to educate citizens about their voting rights ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. 'Raahgiri' will also relocate to 7X (a stretch between major residential sectors of 71, 74, 75 and 76) this Sunday after huge demand from the public, officials at the Noida Authority said. The authority had started organising 'Raahgiri' every weekend from February 3 with the event becoming popular among locals who gathered at Sector 18 and engaged in activities like music, arts and sports. "As the elections are around the corner, the Raahgiri Day will conduct SVEEP (Systematic Voters Educational and Electoral Participation) in the new locations, a multi-faceted process that would focus on creating awareness among the public about the importance of voting," authority's General Manager Rajeev Tyagi said. "It would educate the public on how to vote, how to decide whom to vote, where to gather information about the candidates. Such activities would be conducted through which the residents can learn the impact of voting on their society and their nation," he added. Noida, which is part of the Gautam Buddh Nagar parliamentary constituency, will go for polls on April 11 in the first of the seven-phased Lok Sabha election. Tyagi said zumba, bhangra and other dance forms would also be held as usual, while local gym trainers would also be teaching participants some exercises to keep the mind and body fit. Raahgiri Day is India's first sustained vehicle-free citizen initiative. Its main objective is promoting sustainable transport creating awareness about road safety, citizen health and inclusive city development, the authority said. PTI KIS SNESNE