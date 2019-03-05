Noida: School bus catches fire, no casualties

Noida (UP), Mar 5 (PTI) Over half a dozen students had a narrow escape when their school bus went up in flames here Tuesday, the police said.The incident occurred at around 12 noon in Sector 119 as the bus was headed to the last drop off spot. The eight students inside the bus were evacuated safely, they added."A short circuit is believed to have sparked the fire in the engine compartment of the bus ferrying students of the private school located in Sector 62," Station House Officer Akhilesh Tripathi said."The children were evacuated through the emergency exit door and no one was injured," he added.Fire tenders reached the spot and extinguished the blaze, officials of the Fire Department said. PTI KIS RHL