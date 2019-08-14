Noida: Three govt offices fined for breeding mosquitoes

Noida (UP), Aug 14 (PTI) Three government offices here have been penalised for not maintaining proper cleanliness leading to breeding of mosquitoes on their premises, according to District Health Department officials.The penalty has been imposed on City Magistrate office in Sector 19, local election office in Sector 18 and the district Transport office in Sector 34, the officials said.The action came on Tuesday during an inspection by Gautam Buddh Nagar's Malaria control officials amid cases of vector-borne diseases.The city magistrate office has been issued a fine of Rs 7,000, the election office Rs 6,000 and the transport office Rs 7,000, District Information Officer Rakesh Chauhan said.If these offices fail to remit the fine within due time, legal action would be initiated against them under Indian Penal Code section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).The district administration has asked all government offices to keep their premises clean and free of stagnant water, which is the most common breeding ground for mosquitoes. Aedes aegypti mosquitoes that causes vector borne diseases like dengue and chikungunya breed in still water kept in old tyres, discarded utensils and coolers, it added. PTI KIS DVDV