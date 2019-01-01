Noida to get infra projects worth Rs 2,881 crore

Noida (UP), Jan 1 (PTI) Infrastructure projects worth Rs 2,881 crore, including elevated roads, underpasses and a new district hospital building, would be inaugurated or works for them started in Noida in 2019, officials said Tuesday. The projects to be opened for the public, include a Dada-Dadi Park in Sector 62 at a cost of Rs 14.57 crore, a Traffic Park in Sector 109 at Rs 34.71 crore, a Shilp Haat and Bunkar Bhawan in Sector 33-A at Rs 72.57 crore and a Command Control Centre in Sector 94 at Rs 22.35 crore, a senior official said. "A six-lane second bridge near Kalindi Kunj on the Yamuna river at a cost of Rs 119.95 crore and a bridge along the Shahdara Drain near the Yamuna for Rs 20 crore will also become functional from around mid-January," Noida Authority's General Manager Rajeev Tyagi told PTI. The projects whose foundation stone would be laid in 2019 include an underpass between Sector 96 and Sector 126 covering a distance of 2.36 km from Noida to Greater Noida Expressway, estimated to cost Rs 97.66 crore, he said. Tyagi said work would also begin on a 780-metre-long underpass at the junction of Sectors 51, 51 and 71, 72 at a cost of Rs 55.28 crore. Works will also start for a 5.5-km elevated road corridor from Chilla Regulator near Mayur Vihar (Sector 14-A Noida ) to the Mahamaya Flyover along the Shahdara drain at a cost of Rs 650 crore, he said. Besides, work is likely to begin in February on an elevated road between Agahpur Filling Station, near the DSC Road, and the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Sector 81. "This project is worth around Rs 451.64 crore, he said. The inauguration of other projects worth Rs 1,342.37 crore is likely by the end of this calendar year, he said. These projects include underground parking in Sectors 1, 3, 5 and 16-A , a multi-level parking in Sector 38-A, an indoor stadium and a shooting range in the Noida Stadium , a new district hospital building in Sector 39 and a city bus terminal in Sector 82, he said. "Parking space for 9,761 cars will be developed for the people of Noida by May 2019 with the opening of these parking facilities at Rs 822.69 crore," he said. PTI KIS INDIND