Noida woman approaches police after builder's firm delays flat, denies refund

Noida, Jan 7 (PTI) A woman approached police here Monday claiming fraud by a builder's firm which she said has not refunded her Rs 14 lakh for failing to hand over the flat within the stipulated time, officials said. Meetu Singh (35) alleged that Earth Infrastructure, which already has multiple FIRs of fraud against it and a court case underway, had assured possession of flat by 2015 but has been dilly-dallying for more than three years now. Singh made a complaint at Sector 20 police station against three directors of the firm and a booking agent, a police official said. She said she had paid Rs 14 lakh to the company in 2013. "There are already FIRs against Earth Infrastructure and a court case in ongoing. The woman's complaint has been merged with other complaints against the company, Station House Officer Manoj Kumar Pant said. He said the managing director and other senior officials of the firm are already on the run and efforts were being made to nab them. In the complaint, Singh said the company had asked her in 2015 to "transfer" her investment to another site in Greater Noida but even then failed to deliver. She claimed that when she sought a refund, she was denied it.