Noida's first evening 'Raahgiri' on Saturday

Noida (UP), Feb 22 (PTI) Noida's first evening Raahgiri, which was scheduled last week but then deferred in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, will be held on Saturday, officials said.Noida Authority has since February 3 held two Raahgiri Day, but then decided to change the timing amid demand for it from people, officials said."The 'SunsetRaahgiri' will be held on a stretch between the DLF Mall Of India and the multi-level parking in Sector 18 from 5 pm to 8 pm tomorrow," Noida Authority General Manager Rajeev Tyagi said.He said 'Raahgiri' would encourage people to reclaim streets during evening hours, beginning healthy habits, promoting sustainable transport, creating awareness about road safety and making city spaces inclusive for all.The event would have similar activities as witnessed during the mornings like Zumba, Bhangra, space for walking and cycling, cultural activities like singing and games like ludo on street, stapoo, he said.The street selected is adjoining the Sector 18 market area and would also give people a chance to explore the local cuisine after the evening gathering, Tyagi added.RaahgiriDay is India's first sustained vehicle-free citizen initiative that began in Gurgaon and has been successfully running there since its inception in 2013. Eighteen states and more than 70 cities have conducted Raahgiri Day until now, according to Noida Authority.The main objective of Raahgiri Day is promoting sustainable transport creating awareness about road safety, citizen health and inclusive city development, it added. PTI KIS KJ