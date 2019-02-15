Noida's first evening 'Raahgiri' postponed due to Pulwama attack

Noida (UP), Feb 15 (PTI) Noida's first evening Raahgiri, which was scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed to February 23 in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, officials said Friday.Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for Thursday's attack in which around 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel died."Words cannot express the grief shared by the nation on he terror attack in Pulwama," officials of the Noida Authority and the Noida Traffic Police said."To share the grief and honour our brave CRPF jawans who were martyred on February 14, this Saturday's 'Sunset Raahgiri' is cancelled," they said in a statement.Noida was set to introduce Sunset Raahgiri from 5 pm to 8 pm on Saturday, after demands from the people to change the event's timings.Raahgiri Day is India's first sustained vehicle-free citizen initiative that began in Gurugram, and has been successfully running there since its inception in 2013. A total of 18 states, and more than 70 cities, have conducted Raahgiri Days until now.The main objective of the event is to promote sustainable transport creating awareness about Road Safety, Citizen Health and inclusive city development.Since February 3, the event has been held twice in Noida. PTI KIS RHL