Nokia appoints Alia Bhatt as brand ambassador in India

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) HMD Global, which designs and sells phones under the Nokia brand, Monday said it has appointed Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt as the 'face of Nokia phones' in India. HMD, in a statement said, Bhatt "connects strongly with today's generation of Indians who are multi-dimensional, multi-faceted and multi-achievers". "Her success and her personality therefore make her align perfectly with Nokia phones and with HMD-Global, itself a young, entrepreneurial brand," it added. As part of the partnership, a print campaign with Bhatt has been initiated already to mark the festive season. "We are really excited to have Alia Bhatt as the face of Nokia phones. She is one of the brightest stars of Bollywood...I am confident that in the coming together of Nokia phones and Alia Bhatt, we will further enhance the excitement around our new launches for our fans," Ajey Mehta, Vice President and Country Head India at HMD Global, said.