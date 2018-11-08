Nokia, Infosys collaborate to drive enterprise digital transformation

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Finnish mobile telecom network maker Nokia and Indian IT services firm Infosys have formed an alliance to develop solutions powered by new-age technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).The partnership will help drive digital transformation in a wide array of enterprises and industries, addressing vertical markets, including transportation, energy and manufacturing, media and entertainment, and education, a statement said.This collaboration will couple technology, products and services from Nokia with platform solutions, engineering and operations management expertise from Infosys, it added.Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed."The goal of the strategic alliance is to help enterprises digitalise their operations by applying the latest in AI, ML and lean management coupled with the ubiquitous connectivity offered by today's mobile broadband and Internet of Things (IoT) networks," the statement said.As part of the collaboration, the two companies are developing solutions designed to address the specific needs of particular customer sets.Among the initial focus areas is the development of digital asset management solutions for the industrial environment that will give enterprises a deeper understanding of the behaviour of critical enterprise systems, enabling them to more effectively anticipate maintenance and operational requirements, the statement said.The rapidly changing technology landscape with focus on Digital, Software-Defined Networking, ML, IoT to name a few is constantly challenging organisations to transform their business and operating models, Infosys SVP and Global Industry Leader (CMT) Anand Swaminathan said."Our strategic alliance with Nokia aims at resolving some of these challenges to help customers stay competitive in a highly evolving world, leveraging ubiquitous connectivity to operate as digital enterprises in a hyper connected economy," he added."The unique strengths of our two companies put us in an ideal position to take advantage of the wave of digital transformation that is sweeping the manufacturing, energy and transportation markets and other major industries," Nokia Head of Strategic Partnerships Laurent Le Gourrierec said. PTI SR BALBAL