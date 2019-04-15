Nomination filing process for Delhi to begin Tuesday

(Eds: Correction in para 4) /R New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) The process for filing of nominations for the seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi will begin from Tuesday, officials said. While the Aam Aadmi Party has declared its candidates for the seven seats, the Congress has almost finalised its candidates and is expected to declare the list soon. The BJP, however, is yet to declare its candidates. A senior party leader said, "It will be done at the right time." The last date of filing of nominations is April 23, with April 19 and 21 being closed owing to Good Friday and Sunday, respectively. The date of scrutiny of nominations is April 24, while the date for withdrawing of nominations is April 26. The candidates can file their nominations with their respective district returning officers and they will be handed a kit which will include details about the model code of conduct, they have to adhere to, election expenditure, etc, the officials said. The Lok Sabha polls, to be conducted in seven phases, began on April 11 and will continue till May 19. Delhi will vote on May 12 and the overall results will be declared on May 23. PTI SLB AQS