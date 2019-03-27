scorecardresearch
Nomination of one candidate in Srinagar rejected after scrutiny

/RSrinagar, Mar 27 (PTI) Twelve contestants were left in the fray for the election to the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency after nomination papers of a candidate were rejected after scrutiny.The Returning Officer, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Wednesday rejected nomination papers of Abid Hussain Ansari of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference after scrutiny, leaving 12 contestants in the fray in the constituency, an official spokesman said.Farooq Abdullah of the National Conference, Sheikh Khalid Jehangir of the BJP, and Aga Syed Mohsin of the PDP are among those contesting from the seat, the spokesman said.He said candidates can withdraw their nomination till 3pm on March 29.The constituency will go to polls on April 18. PTI SSB GVS

