Nomination papers of Iglas RLD-SP candidate rejected

Aligarh (UP), Oct 1 (PTI) Nomination papers of RLD-SP alliance candidate Suman Diwakar from Iglas were rejected by the returning officer on Tuesday, leading to protests by his supporters. Returning Officer Anjani Kumar Singh said the leader had not deposited Form B and a caste certificate "within the stipulated time" due to which her nomination was rejected. Diwakar, on the other hand, said she had reached the office of the returning officer at 2.30 pm on Monday with all relevant documents. Diwakar said she was asked to "wait outside" the office till 2.50 pm, raising suspicion, after which she entered the office before the deadline of 3 pm. "The person carrying From B was deliberately prevented from entering the office before 3 pm as part of a conspiracy," she alleged. RLD state president Masood Ahmad said the "manipulation " was symptomatic of the threat currently faced by the democratic system in the country. He said has party was exploring "all legal options". The party workers raised slogans against the district administration. The bypolls in the assembly segment will be held on October 21. PTI CORR ABN RDKRDK