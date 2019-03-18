Nomination process for first phase of LS polls begins in UP

Lucknow, Mar 18 (PTI) The nomination process for eight seats in Uttar Pradesh going to the Lok Sabha polls in the first phase began on Monday, a senior election official said. Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar will vote on April 11 in the first of the seven-phase general elections.The Election Commission Monday issued a notification signed by President Ram Nath Kovind for the first phase of the election.The nomination process would continue till March 25. Scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held on March 26 and the last day of withdrawing nominations is March 28.Nearly 1.50 crore voters, including 82.24 lakh male and 68.39 lakh female are eligible to cast votes on April 11. Polling will be held from 7.00 am to 6.00 pm.There are 6,716 polling centres and 16,581 polling booths. PTI NAV PTI DPB