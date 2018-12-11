Nominations Open for ISGF Innovation Awards 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, December 11, 2018/PRNewswire/ --India Smart Grid Forum (ISGF) is hosting the third edition of the ISGF Innovation Awards 2019 as part of the India Smart Utility Week to be held from 12th-16th March, 2019 in New Delhi, India. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/643762/India_Smart_Grid_Forum_Logo.jpg )Over the past few years, concerted efforts have been made by various public and private utilities, and technology providers in designing solutions in the space of Smart Grids and Smart Cities in India. Some of these projects and solutions are very successful and made impressive impacts. ISGF Innovation Awards is intended to recognize individuals and organizations from public and private utilities, technology providers, urban local bodies, incubation centers, researchers and academia that have set new benchmarks in Smart Grid and Smart City domains. Mr. Reji Pillai, President of ISG highlighted, "The ISGF Innovation Award since inception has recognized and showcased globally relevant smart technologies and solutions and in March 2019, we wish to continue with the same zeal and passion to identify and recognize the best."Nominations to the awards are open in 10 unique categories. These include Best Smart Grid Project in India by Utility, Best Smart Grid Project in India by Industry, Best Project for Household Electrification, Smart Technology of the Year, Innovative EV of the Year, Smart Start-up of the Year, Smart Incubator of the Year, Most Progressive Water Utility in India, Most Progressive Gas Utility in India, ISGF President's Award for the best contribution towards growth of Smart Grids in India. Nominations are invited for the first 9 categories from public and private Utilities, Technology Providers, Urban Local Bodies, Regulators, State Govt., Central Government Organizations, R&D Centers, Incubators, Entrepreneurship Cell (E-Cell) and B2B or B2C Aggregators hosting smart technologies.Very reputed team of Juries will evaluate the most deserving nomination for the innovation awards in each category. The Awards distribution ceremony will be part of the Gala Dinner in the evening on 15th March, 2019 at Hotel Le-Meridien, New Delhi, to be joined by who's-who of the smart grids and smart cities across the Globe.Application forms are available online on the website of India Smart Grid Week at http://www.isgfinnovationawards.in and the last date to submit the nominations is 25 December 2018.About India Smart Utility Week (ISUW) 2019 India Smart Utility Week (ISUW 2019) is an annual Conference cum Exhibition on Smart Grids and Smart Cities, organized by India Smart Grid Forum (ISGF). ISGF is a public private partnership initiative of the Ministry of Power, Govt. of India with the mandate of accelerating smart grid deployments across the country. With 180+ members comprising of Ministries, Utilities, Technology providers, Academia and Research, ISGF has evolved as a Think-Tank of global repute on Smart Grids and Smart Cities. For more details, visit our website http://www.isuw.in/About India Smart Grid Forum (ISGF) ISGF established as a Public Private Partnership (PPP) initiative of Government of India for accelerated development of Smart Grid technologies in the Indian power sector in 2011. ISGF works closely with Ministries such as Ministry of Power, MNRE, DoT, MoUD, Ministry of Heavy Industries etc., government institutions such as CEA, CPRI, CERC, NSGM and NCIIPC, NITI Aayog and other stakeholders like state governments, electric utilities and electricity regulatory commissions. With 170+ members comprising of ministries and government institutions, utilities, regulatory commissions, technology providers, academia and research, ISGF has evolved as a Think Tank of global repute.Source: India Smart Grid Forum PWRPWR