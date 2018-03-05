Nomura sells BSE shares worth Rs 111-cr

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Nomura Asset Management today offloaded nearly 14 lakh shares of stock exchange BSE for a little over Rs 111 crore through an open market transaction.

BSE, which got listed on the rival bourse NSE last year, provides a host of other services to capital market participants including risk management, clearing, settlement, market data services and education. It also provides depository services through its arm Central Depository Services Ltd (CDSL).

According to bulk deal data available with the NSE, Nomura Asset Management Singapore Ltd sold a total of 13,89,657 shares of BSE -- formerly known as Bombay Stock Exchange.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 799.99, valuing the transaction at Rs 111.17 crore, the data showed.

Meanwhile, IDFC Imperial Equity Fund picked up 6.54 lakh shares of BSE and IDFC Sterling Equity Fund purchased 4 lakh scrips of the bourse.

BSE shares closed at Rs 805 on the NSE, down 0.55 per cent from the previous close. PTI SP MR MR